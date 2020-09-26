1/1
RENEE R. (RUCKS) SAMS
WAUKEGAN - Renee R (Rucks) Sams, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly Waukegan, IL, passed away on September 23rd, 2020 in Springfield, IL. She was born on October 26th, 1957 to the late Walter and Courtney Rucks in Jacksonville, IL. On July 19th, 1986, Renee married the love of her life David Sams in Waukegan IL. Renee is survived by her brothers and sisters, Jim (Cindy) Rucks, Tom (Mary Ellen) Rucks, Richard Rucks, Peter (Cindy) Rucks, Mary (Mike) Gray, and Becky Belmont; sister-in-law, Janet Rucks; brothers-in-law, Larry (Carol) Sams, Donald (Lauren) Sams; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; and her beloved Yorkie, Paco. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, and her brothers, William G Rucks and Timothy W Rucks. Renee was a teacher/administrator in the Waukegan Public School system for 35 years, retiring in 2016. Renee was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. Renee enjoyed getting together with family and friends; she will be missed. A Celebration of life will be held in 2021. Interment will be private. Please sign the guestbook at www.warrencemetery.com. Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
