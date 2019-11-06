|
|
Devoted Mother and Gardener. Reta J. Holmgren, 77, passed away, November 1, at her home with her family by her side. Reta was born on January 7, 1942, in Houston, Texas, to Charles and Reta Ing. Reta graduated from University of Texas at Austin. She served in the Peace Corps in Costa Rica and upon returning worked for the Railroad Retirement Board in Chicago for more than 30 years. Reta was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and was heavily involved in Kirk's school activities and other charities. In her spare time, she loved gardening and spending time with her family and sorority sisters. Reta is survived by her husband Dan; two sons Charles and Gordon; daughter-in-law Piyamart, and many friends. Memorial visitation Thursday, November 7, from 4 pm to 7 pm, with an opportunity to share thoughts and stories about Reta at 6 pm at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019