WEST DUNDEE - Richard A. "Dick" Braasch, age 85, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. Dick was born in Elgin on May 31, 1935 and was the son of the late Gustav and Evelyn (nee Fox) Braasch. He was a lifelong resident of the Elgin-Dundee areas, and a 1953 graduate of Elgin High School. On July 17, 1954 he married his best friend and the love of his life Delores F. Rhymes. Delores preceded Dick in death on December 8, 2017 after 63 years of marriage. All of Dick's professional career was spent in the automobile industry. He was founder, owner and operator of Braasch Motors in Dundee for 50 years prior to retirement. Dick was a longtime faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in West Dundee. Over his many year membership, he formerly served as a Deacon, a member of the church council and Trustee. For over 20 years Dick was served as a Trustee for the East Dundee Fire Protection District, and was also a former member of the Dundee Jaycees, the Dundee Rotary Club, The Dundee Scots Booster Club, The Elgin Car Club and the Torquers Car Club. Dick also loved his trips to the Cayman Islands where he enjoyed snorkeling. Survivors include his 5 daughters; Debbie (Tom) Newman, Connie (Randy) Freise, Tami (Greg) Kraus, Michelle Braasch and Laura Braasch. Other survivors include his grandchildren; Elise and Chad Newman, Randy (Katrina) and Rick Freise, Jason (Erin), Kevin and Steven Kraus and Zach (Fiance' Alexis Howe) Heinz. His great-grandchildren; Aria, Ella and Cayden Freise, Ava Worden, Charlotte and Henry Kraus and Sebastian Miller. His brothers; Larry (Jean) and Roger (Mary) Braasch, along with many nieces, nephews and countess good and faithful friends. In addition to his parents and beloved wife; Delores, Dick was preceded in death by his brother; Robert and sister-in-law; Penny Braasch. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, West Dundee. Funeral Service and burial will be Private. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, West Dundee. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family. To leave an on-line condolence please visit http://www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
. For information, please call 847-426-3436.