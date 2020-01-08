|
Richard A. "Richie" Gorgol, age 63, January 6, 2020. Father of Jennifer (Nick) Telitz and Ashley (Al) Wilson; grandfather of Noah and Jake Telitz, Mykala and MyKenzie Curry, Addison and A.J. Rodriguez, and Camerin Wilson. Loved brother of John and Jim (Valerie) Gorgol. Fond uncle and friend to many. Memorial service Saturday, January 11, at 1:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. Interment private. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Retired roofing contractor. Memorials to the American Diabetes Assoc. Information, 630-355-0264 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020