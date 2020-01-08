Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory
516 S. Washington St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory
516 S. Washington St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD GORGOL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD A. "RICHIE" GORGOL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD A. "RICHIE" GORGOL Obituary
Richard A. "Richie" Gorgol, age 63, January 6, 2020. Father of Jennifer (Nick) Telitz and Ashley (Al) Wilson; grandfather of Noah and Jake Telitz, Mykala and MyKenzie Curry, Addison and A.J. Rodriguez, and Camerin Wilson. Loved brother of John and Jim (Valerie) Gorgol. Fond uncle and friend to many. Memorial service Saturday, January 11, at 1:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. Interment private. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Retired roofing contractor. Memorials to the American Diabetes Assoc. Information, 630-355-0264 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -