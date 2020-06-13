ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Richard A. Henning, 87 of Arlington Heights was born November 20, 1932 in Chicago and passed away June 10, 2020. Richard was the loving husband of Sharon (Triguba) Henning with whom he recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Laurel (Pat Foley) Lubin and Gregg Henning; cherished grandfather of 5; great-grandfather of 4; and uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his son Larry and brother Robert. Richard was a modest man who often spoke through his actions and example. Family and friends were what he valued most in life. He loved his cabin in Wisconsin as well as serving on the Webb Lake Fire Department. The family will host visitation on Sunday, June 14th, at Lauterburg-Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights from 4:00 - 8:00 PM and Monday, June 15th 10:00AM until time of the Funeral service at 11:00 AM. at the funeral home in Arlington Heights. For information call 847-253-5423 or visit www.lauterburgoehler.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 13, 2020.