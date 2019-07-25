WEST CHICAGO - Richard A. "Dick" Kerner, age 83, a lifelong resident of West Chicago, passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1936 in Aurora, IL to Albert "Rosie" and Florence Kerner. He graduated from West Chicago Community High School and then went on to Northern Illinois University where he played football, basketball and track. Dick was united in marriage on June 11, 1960 to Dorothy Wimble. Sports were a great part of Dick's life. He began his coaching career at West Chicago Community High School in 1961 until 1971 where he was Varsity Head Football Coach and PE teacher, then St. Charles High School from 1971 to 1975 and finally at Waubonsie Valley High School from September 1975 until his retirement. At Waubonsie High School, he was the first Athletic Director, first physical education/driver education department chair (five years) and coached football for 20 years. In 1995 the stadium was renamed "Dick Kerner Stadium." He was a member of the Illinois Athletic Directors Hall of Fame. Dick enjoyed anything outdoors, fishing, golfing, yardwork and going to his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and friend and a mentor to many. Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy; children, Pam (Steve) Self, Sheri (Mike) Williams and Rich (Marci) Kerner; grandchildren, Wade, Camaryn, Layne, Justin (Ashley), Brittany, Morgan, Payton, Cooper, Halle and Eli; brothers, Tom (Nancy) Kerner and Jerry (late Beatrice) Kerner; sister, Sue (John) Kimball; nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of Dick's life will be held in the near future. Please check on the funeral home website for updated information for location and times of Dick's service. Contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 or . Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home. For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 25, 2019