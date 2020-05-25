Daily Herald Obituaries
|
RICHARD A. KLOPFENSTEIN


1936 - 2020
Richard A. Klopfenstein, 83, of Elgin, IL and formerly of Mishawaka, IN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Richard was born October 23, 1936 to Gary and Clara Klopfenstein. He married Judy A. Steffen on June 8, 1958. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 62 years. He was the devoted father of Amy (Patrick) Walker, Brent (Juli) Klopfenstein, Brenda (Rick) Reilly, and Becky (Randy) Pfaff. Richard was so proud of his 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was a faithful follower of the Lord Jesus and a dedicated member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He served in the United States Army. He is survived by his precious sisters, Mary Schlatter, Kathleen Skeeters and Helen Gudeman. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Eugene, Gary, and Bob, and sisters Eloise and Joann. He loved and served Jesus and others to the end. Drive by visitation from 10:00 AM - 12:00 noon on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Church of Elgin, 2740 W. Highland Ave., Elgin. 60124. A Private funeral services will be held at the church at 12:00 Noon. A live feed on Zoom will be available to the public. The invite will be posted when available on the funeral home website below. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send any gifts to Gateway Woods Children's Home at gatewaywoods.org. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 84-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 25, 2020
