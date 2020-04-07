|
WINFIELD - Richard A. Miller, age 90, of Manhattan, IL, formerly a longtime resident of Winfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Loving husband of Melba Miller (Bradford); beloved father of Julie Miller, Pam (Ken) Garland and Richard J. Miller; dearest son of the late Oran and Adilade (King) Miller; fond brother of Joyce Battersby, late Bob (Mary) Miller and Dan (Patricia) Miller; cherished grandfather of Sheri (Scott) Mahalick, Sharon (John) Mahalick, Kenneth (Joyce) Garland; proud great-grandfather of Poppy, Caleb, Violet, Luke, Adin and Lily. Richard was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Korea from 1952-1953, he worked for General Electric for many years and was a founding member of Free Christian Assembly Church in Monee. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic; private funeral services will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451. Live streaming of the private service will be available through immediate family's social media outlets. Contact family directly for more details. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. For info, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2020