PALATINE - Visitation for Richard A. Seidner, 89, formerly of Chicago will be held from 3:00 PM until 8 PM, with a service at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy, Palatine. Interment will be private. He was born on November 10, 1930 in Chicago, IL and passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Richard was a Marine Veteran of the Korean War. Richard is the loving father of Rick (Laurie), Jody Borge, Reid and Jamee (Scott) Van Pelt; grandfather of Lauren, Becca, Summer, Sarah, Livi, Brandon and Sami. For information, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2020