Richard John Adam passed away in peace on November 25th. His story is one of fight, family, and fun. He was born to Victoria (Mrowca) and Ernst Adam in 1949 Chicago. Growing up, Rich was never without his sidekick, Lil' Joe, a 110-pound German Shepherd. Like Rich, Lil' Joe was a protector. After biting off a neighbor's finger, Lil' Joe was recruited by the Army. In his 20s, Rich was also proud to enlist, but upon arrival for Basic Training, he was told that a surgical pin in his arm prohibited his service. Rich then took up an effort demanding an equal amount of courage: love, marriage, and family. In 1970, Rich married Paula Heinemann, a person of equal if not greater strength. Rich excelled at math and statistics, skills he mastered at the young age of 15 when forced into the patriarchal role after his father's passing. Financial responsibility afforded him a 40-year career of recognition, awards, and promotions as an accountant at the world's largest tool manufacturer - ITW. His love of numbers has been passed down to his three sons who all attribute their professional success to a keen interest in math. His love of numbers went beyond the theoretical; applying it whenever the rubber hit the road to push rental cars and the family's Chevy van well beyond 120mph. A D.I.Y. extremist, even into his 60s when he grabbed a chainsaw and took down a 30ft apple tree. His neighborhood contributions earned his title as "the Mayor of Brentwood Drive" and if you really knew him, you also knew he was really Santa Claus. In retirement, he satisfied his intellectual curiosities by studying hypnotism and focusing his practice on helping others overcome their fears and roadblocks in life. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and understood that all forms of religion shared the same origin and intent: the love of all sentient beings. He is survived by his wife, Paula; his sons, James, Jon, and Nick; his sister, Mary, and neighbor/brothers, Irv and Paul. He is predeceased by his granddaughter, Ava Adam; siblings, Ernest Adam, Baby Mary Adam and Alberta Misch; and brother-in-law, Jeff Bloxdorf. As Rich passed, his family was his final sight, hearing their expressions of love and congratulations on a life well lived. Rich's family would like to offer this three-word closing he ended all correspondence with ... to all of you: Love, Blessings, Gratitude.