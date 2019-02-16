Richard was born September 26, 1960 and died on February 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Gus and Hilda Stilke, and Jacob and Agnes Seib, and his father Frederick. Richard grew up learning to farm with his father, and developed a lifelong love for the work. He was a devoted husband, loving father and great son and brother. Rich owned his own business, and to all who knew him, he was known as a hard worker, an honest man and "plain speaker." He left us too soon. Rich is survived by his beloved wife Cari, of 34 years; two sons, Grant (Amanda) Stilke of IL, and Jacob (Morgan) Stilke of FL. He also leaves his mother, Betty Stilke, sister, Ellen (Marty) Duke of Eagar, AZ, mother-in-law, Sue Pemberton, father-in-law, Terry Herriges, and many friends. He left all who knew him with their own memories. Think of him, and I bet you'll smile. The funeral service for Rich will be held Monday, February 18, at 11 a.m. with visiting beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 24500 N. Old McHenry Rd., Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Woodstock. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary