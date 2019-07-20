|
ITASCA - Richard Allen Lake, 80; beloved husband of the late Beverly J (nee Droegemueller), loving father of Jennifer (Peter) Warner and Deborah Lake. Brother of Edward R (Ruth) Lake and Janet (Lawrence) Shryock. Uncle to Jay Lake, Linda (William) Majewski, Michael (Kris) Shryock, Lisa Mertz, Robert Mertz Jr., Ronald Mertz and the late Thomas Shryock. Son of the late Ralph E. and Helen E. Lake. He was an Army veteran and member of American Legion Post 3 in Glen Ellyn. He was a model railroader and model ship builder. He passed way in his sleep on July 17, 2019. Memorial visitation will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile South of Irving Park Road) Roselle. Memorial visitation will continue Monday, at 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church 405 S Rush Street in Roselle. Burial will be at St Luke's Cemetery in Itasca. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Legion Post 3. For information (630)529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 20, 2019