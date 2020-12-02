ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Richard Allen Schreuder, 84, of Presque Isle, WI and formerly of Elk Grove Village, IL, passed away on November 29. Devoted husband to Elizabeth, loving father to Cindy Schreuder (Howard Hess) and Rick (Donna), and the world's greatest grandfather to five: Kyle, Kelly and Megan Schreuder; L.O. and Daniel Hess. Once we enter a post-COVID world, the family will hold two memorial services - one each in the Northwoods and the Chicago area. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
