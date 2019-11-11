|
Richard Arnold Mayer, 68, of Indianapolis, passed away October 31, 2019. He was born April 24, 1951 in Elgin, IL to Frank H. and Emma M. Harrison Mayer. He graduated from Elgin High School, Class of 1969. He was a master printer for Allegra Print and Imaging for 21 years. Richard was a member of Holy Spirit Church in Indianapolis, IN, and the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Lou Holmburg Mayer; his parents; and his brother, Frank L. Mayer. Richard is survived by his sister, Patricia Ann Mayer Ketchmark and twin sister, Pamela C. Mayer Davis; niece, Jennifer A. Davis; nephew, Robert L. Davis III; and three great-nieces, Audrey, Eleanor, and Marilyn and great-nephew, Jack. Visitation will be 9:30a.m. until 10:30a.m. Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. Graveside Service will follow at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin, Rev. Christopher Kuhn officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Symonds-?Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. For more information, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2019