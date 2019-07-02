NORTH CHICAGO - Richard "Rick" August Guazzo, 77 years old, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center. He was born August 29th, 1942 in Chicago, IL, the son of late Peter and Rose (ne Oddo) Guazzo. Rick served in the Army during the Vietnam war, where he was proudly awarded two Purple Heart Medals. He was a member of the Antioch VFW Post 4551 and regularly played bingo there on Tuesday nights. Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and great uncle to his "Sweetie". Rick is survived by his brother, Bob (Mary) Guazzo, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Rose Guazzo and brothers Sonny, Anthony, and Daniel. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002, with Funeral Services commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd. Elwood, IL 60421. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Rick at www.strangfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 2, 2019