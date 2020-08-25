Richard B. Dawson, lovingly known as Papa, passed at age of 87. He was a Northside Chicago native and resident of Wheeling for 55 years. He proudly served in the USMC during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his wife Alice of 65 years, and 5 beautiful daughters-Nancy (Moury), Laura (Mark), Linda (Richard), Denise (Mark) and Stacey (Toby). He was a wonderful sibling to Patricia and Helen and cherished by his 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A pastry connoisseur, butter cookies (Central Continental Bakery) were his favorite. A professional in the kitchen, and an expert at life-"his way or no way." Go White Soxs! There was a small family gathering in his honor. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Ronald McDonald House Charities.