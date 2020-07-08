1/
RICHARD B. GAMMON
1934 - 2020
ELGIN - Richard B. Gammon, 86, of Elgin, passed away on July 4, 2020 in his home. He was born on April 25, 1934 in Quincy, MA the son of George and Valerie (Shea) Gammon. Richard was the Founder and President of Health Data Systems for many years prior to retirement. He was an avid golfer and member of Elgin Country Club. Survivors include his 3 children: Karen (Greg) Laurenzana, William (Colleen) Gammon and Don (Genean) Halpaus; grandchildren: Gregory "GW," Nicholas (Rebecca), Michael, Matthew (Karel), and Kathryn Laurenzana, William and Michael Gammon, Jennifer (Adam) Gentry, Kathleen, DJ (Christine) Halpaus; great-grandchildren: Alex, Elijah, Jayce, Ethan, and Ezra; a daughter-in-law: Robin Halpaus; two sisters: Valerie Jane Carpenter and Sandra Bressman, two sisters-in-law: Frances (Michael) Cole and Virginia (Jerry) Craig; a brother-in-law: Larry Krueger; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Delores F. Gammon in 2018; and his brother: George "Pete" W. Gammon. Memorial service will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 at 7:00pm, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with visitation from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, ESO Encore Society, 20 DuPage Court, Elgin, IL 60120, 847-888-0404. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
JUL
10
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
