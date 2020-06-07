Richard B. Golf, 51, of Crystal Lake and California, was born on October 12, 1968 and passed away on May 2, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Samantha Golf and Jesse (Chris) Whyman; and mother of his children, Mary Bossov. Richard will be remembered for his passion for golfing and coaching softball. Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, from 4-8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. For information and to leave an online condolence message for the family, please call 815-459-3411 or visit davenportfamily.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.