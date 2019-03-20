LAKE ZURICH - Richard "Rich" Bertram Schmidt, age 67, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born April 20, 1951 in Elgin, Illinois, Rich was the beloved husband of the late Teresa M. Schmidt (nee Koshiol); loving father of Matthew (Vanessa) Schmidt and Jeremy (Michaline) Schmidt; loving grandfather of Tristan, Vivian and Evan Schmidt and Niklaas and Bennett Schmidt; dear son of the late Robert and Barbara (nee Bertram) Schmidt; dear brother of the late William Schmidt, late Thomas Schmidt, Mary Lou (Russell) Richerson, Patricia Schmidt; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. In 1973, Rich married his high school sweetheart, Teresa "Terri" Koshiol and together had two sons. After 33 years of marriage, Rich mourned the untimely passing of Terri at the age of 54. A 1969 graduate of St. Edward Central Catholic High School, Rich was an avid and accomplished basketball player throughout his high school and college years. As an adult Rich loved the outdoors and affectionately held "the best job ever" as Superintendent of the historic Lake Zurich Golf Club for 30 years until his retirement in 2006. Rich's exemplary kindness, work ethic, and big heart defined all he did for his family and friends, in his professional work, and for everyone whose life he touched. The visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. The Funeral Mass will begin Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Memorials appreciated to the JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010, journeycare.org/donate For funeral information, 847-540-8871 or visit AhlgrimFFS.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary