Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
33 S. Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD SCHMIDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD B. SCHMIDT


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RICHARD B. SCHMIDT Obituary
LAKE ZURICH - Richard "Rich" Bertram Schmidt, age 67, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born April 20, 1951 in Elgin, Illinois, Rich was the beloved husband of the late Teresa M. Schmidt (nee Koshiol); loving father of Matthew (Vanessa) Schmidt and Jeremy (Michaline) Schmidt; loving grandfather of Tristan, Vivian and Evan Schmidt and Niklaas and Bennett Schmidt; dear son of the late Robert and Barbara (nee Bertram) Schmidt; dear brother of the late William Schmidt, late Thomas Schmidt, Mary Lou (Russell) Richerson, Patricia Schmidt; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. In 1973, Rich married his high school sweetheart, Teresa "Terri" Koshiol and together had two sons. After 33 years of marriage, Rich mourned the untimely passing of Terri at the age of 54. A 1969 graduate of St. Edward Central Catholic High School, Rich was an avid and accomplished basketball player throughout his high school and college years. As an adult Rich loved the outdoors and affectionately held "the best job ever" as Superintendent of the historic Lake Zurich Golf Club for 30 years until his retirement in 2006. Rich's exemplary kindness, work ethic, and big heart defined all he did for his family and friends, in his professional work, and for everyone whose life he touched. The visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. The Funeral Mass will begin Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Memorials appreciated to the JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010, journeycare.org/donate For funeral information, 847-540-8871 or visit AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Download Now