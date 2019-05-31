Daily Herald Obituaries
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Colette Catholic Church
3900 Meadow Drive
Rolling Meadows, IL
View Map
Richard "D.J." Belter, Jr., 44, passed away unexpectedly May 26, 2019 at home. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Liz. D.J. is survived by his son Logan, mother Charlotte, sister-in-law Yolanda Vinaja- Alcauter, brother-in-law Eli Alcauter, brothers Billy and Jerry, and sisters Kim and Mary. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, from 4pm - 8pm at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Mass will be held Thursday, June 6, at 10am at Saint Colette Catholic Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. In lieu of flowers, donations graciously accepted to the D.J. Belter Memorial Fund: www.gofundme.com/ dj-belter-memorial-fund.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019
