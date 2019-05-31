|
|
Richard "D.J." Belter, Jr., 44, passed away unexpectedly May 26, 2019 at home. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Liz. D.J. is survived by his son Logan, mother Charlotte, sister-in-law Yolanda Vinaja- Alcauter, brother-in-law Eli Alcauter, brothers Billy and Jerry, and sisters Kim and Mary. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, from 4pm - 8pm at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Mass will be held Thursday, June 6, at 10am at Saint Colette Catholic Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. In lieu of flowers, donations graciously accepted to the D.J. Belter Memorial Fund: www.gofundme.com/ dj-belter-memorial-fund.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019