|
RICHARD BLAIR "RICK" CARTER


1949 - 2020
RICHARD BLAIR "RICK" CARTER Obituary
Richard Blair "Rick" Carter, age 70, FBI Special Agent (retired), of Anchorage, AK, formerly of Chicago and Villa Park, IL, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, succumbing to years of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Chicago, IL on November 4, 1949. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call 630-355-0213 for more information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
