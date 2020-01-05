Daily Herald Obituaries
RICHARD "DICK" BOKELMANN


1926 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Bokelmann was born on October 26, 1926 in Arlington Heights to Werner and Lydia (nee Kehe) Bokelmann. He died peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. A graduate of Northwestern University, Dick played professional baseball for seven plus years, playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. After baseball he joined Prudential Insurance Company and worked for "The Rock" for 30 years, retiring in 1984. Richard is survived by his children, Cheryl Bokelmann and James (Deborah) Bokelmann; grandchildren, Collin (Dacia) Bokelmann and Jamie (Jake) Holzer; great-granddaughters, Jacqueline and Julia Holzer; sister, Lois (the late George) Rezner; brother- in-law, Duane (Donna) Hogreve, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dodie, and his parents. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020, from 9:30 am until 11:00 am Memorial Service at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
