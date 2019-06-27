Richard "Buck" Breman, age 72, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Tender Reflections of Manitowoc, WI. He was born on June 14, 1947 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Richard and Charlotte (Vondran) Breman. Buck attended St. Patrick High School in Chicago, IL, graduating with the class of 1965. On June 12, 1976 he married the former Diane Anstett-Barta in Chicago, IL. He was employed as a public servant with the Rosemont Public Safety Department and eventually retired from the United States Postal Service. Following his retirement, Buck worked as a custodian at Glenbrook South High School, Glenview, Illinois. He was a loving, caring, and witty husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors include his wife: Diane Breman; one son: Michael (Tina) Barta, Newton; three grandchildren: Christine Barta and Abby and Beth Seal; one sister: Carol (Leroy) Zaehler, Streamwood, Illinois; two brothers-in-law: Tom (Susan) Anstett, Green Bay, and Mark (Carol) Anstett, Reedsburg; and four nephews: Matthew Zaehler, John (Kelly) Anstett, TJ (Kenzie) Anstett, Michael (Heather) Anstett. Other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc, WI. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Pleier. The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc, WI. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com. The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary