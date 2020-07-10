1/
RICHARD C. BECKER Sr.
1927 - 2020
Mass of Christian burial for Richard C. Becker Sr., 92 of Mundelein is 11 AM Monday at Kristan Funeral Home 219 W. Maple ave. Mundelein, Il. 60060. Visitation will be from 9 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Richard passed away on July 7, 2020 at Hillcrest Nursing Facility. He was born in Chicago, Il. to John and Hattie (nee Henrich) Becker. A Graduate of Taft High School in January 1946, he entered the US Army and served in the occupation of Japan as a Medical Technician with the US Army 34th Infantry Division. He is a member of VFW Post 1504. In June 1951 he graduated from Loyola University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. He had a long career in Sales Management with high alloy metals industry retiring in 1991. He is survived by his wife, Laura (nee Chandler), children Richard Jr., Diane (Tom) Swiniuch, Patricia (Phil) Smetters, Thomas, Daniel (Gigi) and Kenneth (Colleen). A grandfather of 3 and great grandfather of 4. He was preceded in death by daughter Donna Jean, brother John Becker Jr., sisters Carol Brege and Virginia Molitor.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
July 9, 2020
Ill miss you dad. Say hello 2 everyone. Un till I see u again
Patricia Smetters
Family
July 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I am rejoicing knowing the "Pa B" is in glory with Jesus.
Kathie Kirschenmann
Friend
