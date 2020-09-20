STREAMWOOD - Richard C. "Dick" Schmied, age 79, of Holiday, FL, formerly of Streamwood, IL, died on Aug. 20, 2020, with his family by his side. Dick was a man who loved his family, friends, and his country, and was a proud lifetime member of the Operating Engineers Local 150, and a 34-year member of the Freemasons. He worked for Original Concrete Pumping, Bensenville, IL for 35 years. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 56 years, Lavetta "Kit;" sons, Scott (Claudette) and Todd (Dawn); cherished granddaughters, Emily, Danielle and Elizabeth; and other family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held next summer. If you were lucky enough to know him, you know his absence leaves a huge hole in the universe. Donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
at donate.lovetotherescue.org
.