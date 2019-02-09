|
ELBURN - Richard C. Steel, age 76, passed away February 5, 2019. He was born to Robert and Dorothy Steel in Newark, NJ. Richard loved golfing, camping, fishing, and cooking. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Joyce, daughter Nanette (Jim) Holzapfel, son Derrick (Diane) Steel, four grandchildren, Caitlin Holzapfel, Brett Holzapfel, Matthew Steel, Marc Steel, sister Joan (Pete) McGuigan, and brother James (Jeanine) Steel. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State Street, Geneva, IL 60134. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State Street, Geneva, IL 60134. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the COPD Foundation. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2019