"COACH" - Richard C. "Dick" Stephens, of Jackson, Michigan, formerly of Elgin, Illinois passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 under the loving care of his family, Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice and his beloved dog Murphy at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife Mary Jo (Poplawski, Rulewicz), children; Christopher L. Stephens, Julie (David) Allen, Teresa (Jeffrey) Brenneke, Michael (Linda) Rulewicz, Aaron Rulewicz and David (Amber) Rulewicz. Grandchildren; Ashleigh, Casey, Katie, Madie, Lucas, Michael, Rowdy, Ashton and Ave. Great granddaughter Hazel, sister Althea Smith, several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his first wife Beatrice, granddaughter Maegan, brother Bob and sister Dolores. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Oratory with Father James Shaver officiating. Cremation will follow the Funeral Mass. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 to 8 PM with the Rosary at 7:30 PM. The family will also receive friends on Monday from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at the church. Contributions to St. Joseph Oratory or the Cascades Humane Society would be appreciated. Desnoyer Funeral Home Family owned for 129 years
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019