Richard Charles Farner, 66, passed away on October 12, 2019 in Hurricane, Utah. He was born on July 7, 1953 in Libertyville, Illinois to Richard F. Farner and Elissa A. Farner. Richard (Rick) was married to Dawn Hanetho on September 17, 1983. Rick is survived by son, Brian R. Farner; former wife, Dawn Barchus; sisters, Barbara A. Farner and Cheryl L. Farner; brothers, Steven H. Farner and Jeffrey A. Farner; as well as several nieces and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by father, Richard F. Farner; and brother, Michael G. Farner. A celebration of Rick's life was held in May 2019 with family and friends in attendance. At Rick's request, no funeral services will be conducted. Donations to the are appreciated. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019