In the early hours of June 29, 2019, Rich passed away in his sleep. Born and raised in Chicago, brother of Lorraine, Jean, and Bob; 65 years married to Pat; father of Mary Beth and Mike; grandfather of Jay, Olivia, Alex, Sarah, Marisa and Eric. Rich served in the Korean War, loved to dance, 54 years volunteering with village and church clubs/committees, a deeply devoted family man. A life celebration from 3-9 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Schaumburg
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 3, 2019