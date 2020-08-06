1/1
RICHARD C."RICH" WILLUWEIT
1953 - 2020
ROUND LAKE BEACH - Richard C."Rich" Willuweit, 65, passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. He was born October 15, 1953, at Condell Hospital in Libertyville, IL. to Richard and Jean Willuweit. Rich grew up in Wildwood until the mid-1960's, when his family moved to Hoffman Estates, IL. He graduated from James B. Conant High School in 1971. On April 28, 1979, he married Renee' (nee Carnaghi), his wife of 41 years. He is survived by his wife, 3 children: Rich, Amanda (Terry Thompson), and Brianna, 4 adored grandchildren: Aidan, Payton, Bentley and Madilyn. His siblings: Diane (Al), Carol (Kevin), Mike (Nancy), Eric, Valerie and Janet. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as his Uncle Bill and Aunt Arlene. He was preceded in death by his infant son Robert, his parents and his grandparents. For full obituary and service information, including Covid-19 restrictions, visit www.justenfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
