Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
RICHARD D. "DICK" ABRAHAMSON


1934 - 2020
Richard D. "Dick" Abrahamson, 85, formerly of Palatine, passed away peacefully, January 5, 2020. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m., all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, Illinois. Dick was born June 27, 1934, the son of Guy and Nina Abrahamson in Minneapolis, MN. He served in the Naval reserves and retired as Vice President of Sales for Nelson-Westerberg Atlas Van Lines. Dick was an avid golfer and loved to travel, a member at Itasca Country Club and The Forest Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida. He was a devoted father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. Dick is survived by his 3 children, Linda Abrahamson, Gary Abrahamson and Jeff (Jenni) Abrahamson, by his 4 grandchildren, Zoe, Reid, Emma and Erika, his 5 stepchildren, Kim Holt (Greg), Diana Eskridge (Charlie), Michael Ray, Betsy Shaw (Ken), Greg Ray, and his 11 stepgrandchildren, Olivia, Stephanie, Sammie, Sidney, Kelsey, Ashley, Michael, Lauren, Kristyn, Chad and Chelsea. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Flo, and 3 brothers, Jack, Don and Bob. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
