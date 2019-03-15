|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Richard D. Martin, age 55, passed away March 13, 2019. Loving husband of Ann Marie, nee Clarke, for 32 years; proud father of Peter, David, and Catherine; dear son of Peter and the late Marie; fond brother of Joseph (Karen), Frederick (Yvonne), and Maria (Steve) Citko; special uncle of many. Richard led the family business, Nordent Manufacturing, for the last 10 years. Visitation Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Prayers at the funeral home Monday 9:15 am proceeding to St. Alphonsus Church. Mass 10 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to NorthShore Hospice or the appreciated. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019