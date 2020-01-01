Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
More Obituaries for RICHARD SESTERHENN
RICHARD D. SESTERHENN

RICHARD D. SESTERHENN Obituary
Richard D. Sesterhenn of Island Lake passed away suddenly on December 24, 2019 at the age of 60. He was raised in Arlington Heights IL, and graduated from Arlington High School. Rich was a business fixture in the Arlington Heights community, known for his friendly smile and warm greeting as the manager of Wayne's Pizza for 43 years. Rich is survived by his sons Michael and Bryan and was a dear brother to Steven, Barbara Bottenhagen, Robert, Ronald, Michael and David Sesterhenn. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Irene Sesterhenn of Arlington Heights, IL. Memorial Services will be held January 4, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 North Main Street, Wauconda, IL 60084. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , , or to the family of Richard Sesterhenn. Information, 847-526-2115 or www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
