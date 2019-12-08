|
|
Richard Dale "Dick" Loe, 72, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019, after a prolonged fight with both Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Dick was born and raised in Sandusky, OH and made homes in St. Petersburg, FL; Sommersville, NJ; Doylestown, PA; Arlington Heights, IL and Champaign, IL before retiring to Pensacola, FL. Dick was an incredibly thoughtful and caring individual who always put the needs of others ahead of his own. A "crafty" and creative person, he always thought outside of the box. Dick had a tremendous appetite for life, was always up for exploring new places, and constantly learning new skills - from glassblowing and woodcarving to horticulture. Dick is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Connie Gillette Loe of Pensacola, FL; his son, Brad, daughter-in-law Amy and granddaughter Olivia of New York, NY; and a large circle of in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie Ruth Gilbert Loe and Dale Parley Winfield Loe; and his sister, Linda Loe Bright. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Dick's honor to be made to the following: , 800-708-7644 or PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Dorothy Mangurian Headquarters for Lewy Body Dementia at the UF Foundation, PO Box 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610 (indicate Lewy Body/Parkinson's research). Information, 850-478-3292 or www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019