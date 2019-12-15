Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Palatine Presbyterian Church,
800 E. Palatine Rd.,
Palatine, IL
RICHARD DAVID LEMAY


1946 - 2019
SCHAUMBURG - Richard David LeMay, 72, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born December 25, 1946 in Tulsa, OK. He was a veteran serving in the Air Force during Vietnam. Worked as a postal carrier, both at Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates, retiring after 32 years. After retirement, he drove a school bus part time. Richard will be deeply missed by his sisters, daughters, grandchildren, other family members surviving and many loving friends. Visitation and services to be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. the Palatine Presbyterian Church, 800 E. Palatine Rd., Palatine, IL 60074. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name can be made to the Palatine Presbyterian Church.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
