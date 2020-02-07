|
Richard E. Pein, 88, a 54 year retired truck driver who drove over 1,000,000 miles without incident, of Bartlett, passed away Monday, February 3. Beloved father of Dianna (William) Schneider, Edward Pein, Rosemarie Myers, Pamela (Cesar) Garcia, and Paula Pein; dear grandfather of William (Kelley) Schneider, Jr., Wally Harmer, Alex (Jennifer) Sleboda, Lindsay Garcia, Ashley (Josh) Padilla, Nick (Alyssa) Garcia, and Melanie (Adon) Corbiera; proud great grandfather of Madison, Julian, Jed, Andrew, Alon, Pablo, and Amelia; fond sister of the late Marilyn (the late Richard) Bender. Visitation Sunday, February 9 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Monday 9:45am to St. Peter Damian Church. Mass 10:30am. Interment Queen of Heaven. Information 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2020