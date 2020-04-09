|
MUNDELEIN - Funeral service for Richard E. Starkey, 90, are private from the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL. He was born May 7, 1929 in Kenosha, WI, grew up in Crescent Heights, PA. He died Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Warren-Barr of Lincolnshire. Dick was a math teacher and coach at Libertyville High School from 1956-1961. For the next 34 years he taught math and coached basketball at Mundelein High School. He was also a former Trustee for the Village of Mundelein. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his children Suzanne (Matt) Scanlon, Tracy (Jeff) Ambrose, Janice Starkey, his stepchildren Mary (Jerry) Maillard, Maureen Simonsen, his grandchildren Abby Ambrose, Ryan Scanlon, Anna Ambrose, Ashley Scanlon, Shane Rothenberger, Jillian Rothenberger, Vicki Spencer, John Maillard, Gwen Olivares, Martin Maillard, Charlie Simonsen, George Maillard, Tom Maillard and his siblings Jim (Alverda) Starkey, Pat (Carl) Conti, Bob (Donna) Starkey and Helen (Norman) Sander. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann and his brother William. Special thanks to the staff at Warren-Barr for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, masses appreciated. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2020