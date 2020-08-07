1/1
RICHARD E. WACHSMUTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Rick" E. Wachsmuth; loving son on Virginia and Robert; cherished brother of Amanda (Nicholas Gray Heavens) Wachsmuth Heavens; foster brother of Bonnie Shipley; proud uncle of Aria and Aragorn; beloved fiance of Natalie Kruser; son in law to be of Leslie and Dave Kruser; many cousins and numerous friends. Visitation Saturday August 8, 2020 at Evangel Church, 5700 Bartels Rd., Hanover Park 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service 12:00 p.m (Noon). Following the funeral service box lunches will be available outside the church please provide your own lawn chair. Arrangements and cremation by Countryside Funeral Home & Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. 630-289-7575 for additional information see www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Evangel Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Evangel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved