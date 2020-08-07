Richard "Rick" E. Wachsmuth; loving son on Virginia and Robert; cherished brother of Amanda (Nicholas Gray Heavens) Wachsmuth Heavens; foster brother of Bonnie Shipley; proud uncle of Aria and Aragorn; beloved fiance of Natalie Kruser; son in law to be of Leslie and Dave Kruser; many cousins and numerous friends. Visitation Saturday August 8, 2020 at Evangel Church, 5700 Bartels Rd., Hanover Park 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service 12:00 p.m (Noon). Following the funeral service box lunches will be available outside the church please provide your own lawn chair. Arrangements and cremation by Countryside Funeral Home & Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. 630-289-7575 for additional information see www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.