RICHARD EARL SULLIVAN

RICHARD EARL SULLIVAN Obituary
LAKEWOOD - Richard Earl Sullivan, 81, was born on May 27, 1938 and passed away peacefully at his home on March 27, 2020 surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Pauline "Polly" (nee Kelly) for 61 years; beloved father of Timothy (Jean) Sullivan, Colleen (Philip) Anzalone, Nancy (Tom) Montalbano and Christopher Sullivan; cherished grandfather of Gregory, Kevin, Thomas, Julie, Madeline, Emily, Jeremy; dear brother of Robert, Denny, Tony and Allene; and uncle, cousin and friend of many. Richard was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia and Dorothy. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Richard's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020; please continue to check the funeral home's website for further details.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
