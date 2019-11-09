Daily Herald Obituaries
RICHARD EDWARD "DICK" PEABODY


1934 - 2019
RICHARD EDWARD "DICK" PEABODY Obituary
ELGIN - Richard Edward "Dick" Peabody, 85, a lifelong resident of Elgin, IL, passed away November 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born in Elgin on June 8, 1934, son of John and Marion (DuBois) Peabody. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; three infant children, Mary, Matthew and Steven; granddaughter, Windy; four brothers and two sisters. Dick is survived by his son, Richard Michael (Leah) of Houston TX, Mary Curry of South Elgin and Margaret Beausang (Scott) of Elgin; and twelve grandchildren, Megan (Steve) Smith, Ashley (Marcus) Satterwhite, Ryan (Denise) Peabody, Zachary Peabody, Colton Peabody, Cherissa Peabody, Dawn Curry, Merissa Grijalva, Matthew Bazsali and Mallory Peabody. Visitation will be held at O'Connor-Leetz Funeral Home, 364 Division Street, Elgin on Monday, November 11, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 215 Thomas More Drive, Elgin on Tuesday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Father Robert Gonnella of St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles, with burial at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery in Elgin immediately following the service.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
