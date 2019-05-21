Richard Elbert Ford was born on April 26, 1934 to William E. and Sylvia L Ford in the small town of Creal Springs, Illinois. He died at home on May 18, 2019. He worked as an administrator at Elgin Mental Health Center until his retirement. Mr. Ford's first marriage resulted in the birth of his four beloved children. In 1969 he married Jennifer Fraley. Richard particularly enjoyed his many trips to Las Vegas and his participation in events at the World Series of Poker. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Pamela (James) Tanner, Patricia (Larry) Thiede, sons Michael (Laura) and Robert (Debbie), grandchildren Courtney Tanner, Taylor Ford, and Sarah Ford; brother Jerry (Carolyn) Ford, nephew Matthew Ford, niece Julie (Bert) Bruyn, grandnephews Chase and Noah Bruyn. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and grandson David Tanner. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with Michael Murschel officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Special Olympics. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary