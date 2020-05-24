|
Richard Eshoo, 86, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, in Mesa, AZ, with his companion Jean Frost by his side. Richard was born in Chicago and was a longtime resident of Mt. Prospect, IL. He is survived by Jean Frost; children, Joseph (Jennie) Eshoo, Cynthia (Daniel) Gorman, Michael Eshoo and Victoria Eshoo; grandchildren, Hannah, Hayley and Daniel; brother, Edward (the late Barbara) Eshoo; sister-in-law, Ruby Breece; cousin, Sarah Envia Marsala; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Ellen (nee Terry) Eshoo; daughter, Laura (Christopher) Schwartz; brother, Norman (Ramona) Eshoo. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, once they are lifted, an Interment will be scheduled at a later date at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery Palatine, IL, with a celebration of life to follow. To leave condolences and contact information, please email [email protected] Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at ww5.komen.org or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020