PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Richard F. Jones, age 86, of Grayslake, formerly of Prospect Heights passed away Sept. 6, 2020. Loving husband of Mary for 32 years and the late Caryl; dear father of Keith (Nancy), Debra Johnson, Christine (Brian) Seiler and Donald (Becky) Conover; proud grandfather of Zachary, Marcus, Caitlin, Ali, Kacey, Matthew, Sean, Brandon, Keith Jr., Andrew, Peter, Benjamin, Midori, and Lukas; great-grandfather of Jada, Lily, Kobe, Hazel, Carson, Brooklyn, and Sofia; fond brother of the late Betty and Glenn. Mr. Jones owned and operated Dick Jones Studio in Chicago for over 30 years. Visitation Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 10 am until time of the funeral service 1 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, no more than 50 guests are allowed at a time in the funeral home. All guests are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. It is recommended that if you are not feeling well, you should not attend. Memorials to charity of one's choice
appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
