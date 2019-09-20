|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Richard F. Pummer, 84, passed away in Arlington Heights on Wednesday, September 18th. He was born June 1st, 1935 to the late Frank and Julia Pummer. He was a graduate of DePaul High School and worked as a Technician at the Bell Telephone Company. Richard was an avid cyclist and talented handyman. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, his children Mark (Tara) and Suzanne (Michael) Hutchins, and six grandchildren - Lindsay (Derek), Stephen, Matt (Allison), Mallory, Lauren, Allison (Phil). Visitation will be held at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows on Friday, September 20 from 3 pm to 8 pm, followed by a funeral service at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadow Drive on Saturday, September 21 at 10 am. Internment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery located at 1185 W. Algonquin Road in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Richard's honor to at 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, Tennessee, zip code 38105 or via StJude.org. Info 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 20, 2019