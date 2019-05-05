|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Richard F. Waldbuesser age 88, was the beloved husband of the late Shirley A. Waldbuesser nee Merkle; loving father of Jean Nugent, Patricia (Donn) Savage and the late Donald G. Waldbuesser; cherished grandfather of Nicholas , Lauren and Alexander Nugent, Rebecca and Timothy Savage; dear brother of the late William (Shirley) Waldbuesser and the late Edward (the late Rita) Waldbuesser. Visitation Thursday May 9, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Friday May 10, 10:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of Illinois, 215 W. Illinois St., Suite 1C, Chicago, IL 60654. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019