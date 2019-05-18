|
STREAMWOOD - Richard F. Walitschek, age 87. Loving father of Robin (the late Steve) Karolewicz, Richard Walitschek, Susan Walitschek and Danyel Walitschek-Whalley. Dear grandfather of Steven (Kristin) Karolewicz, April Karolewicz, Matthew Walitschek, Melissa Walitschek and Andrew Whalley and great-grandfather of Melanie and Hailey Walitschek. Loving son of the late Rosella and Henry Walitschek. Dear brother of Henry (Marcie) Walitschek and the late Rose (the late Bill) Loewe and the late Dorothy (the late Frank) Harris. Richard was a 1951 graduate of Steinmetz High School in Chicago. A visitation will be held on Monday from 3 to 9 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral service Monday at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to the . Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 18, 2019