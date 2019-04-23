ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Richard Freund was born on July 22, 1934 in Woodstock, Illinois to Arthur and Margaret (nee Long) Freund. He died Friday, April 19, 2019 with family by his side. Dick worked in the mortgage industry at United Airlines Credit Union and Bell Federal Savings and Loan. Dick was a proud graduate of the University of Colorado, played on the Buffaloes football team, and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was an active member of St. Edna's Parish. He loved golf, carpentry, the ocean, sports, the morning paper, time with family and friends ... and chocolate. Dick is survived by his children Jamee Downing, Kristine (Robb) Zerfass and Peter Freund; his grandchildren Becca Downing and Matt, Ben and Tim Zerfass; as well as his brother Don (late Bon) Freund. He was preceded in death by wife Betty "Bets" Freund, his parents, as well as his brother Bill (Mary) Freund. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Edna Catholic Church 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. Dick's brain has been donated for research; in lieu of flowers, PLEASE make memorial donations in Dick's memory to the CTE Center: Boston University School of Medicine - Office of Development, 72 East Concord Street, L-219, Boston, MA 02118. Phone, 617-358-9535, E-mail, [email protected] . Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary