ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Richard G. Breeden passed away on April 2, 2020 at his home in Arlington Heights, IL. He was 104 years old. Dick was born in December 1915 to Richard G. and Pearl (Boyington) Breeden in Davenport, IA. He grew up in Evanston IL, graduated from Evanston HS, and earned his Eagle Scout award during that time. In 1938, he graduated from Northwestern University. Dick was active and outgoing at Northwestern. While there he specialized in industrial engineering, history and geology. His senior year he was president of the college YMCA, Company Commander of the Naval ROTC, co-captain of the swim water polo team, and president of his senior class. In 1940, Dick met and married Margaret Maddock whom he met while working at the Milwaukee, WI park system. This marriage lasted nearly 75 years and produced 5 children: Nancy Wentzel, Naples, FL; Pat Black, Cambridge, IA; Sue Ellefson, Bonita Springs, FL; Wendy Mello, Modesto, CA; and Rick (Ann) Breeden, Wauconda, IL. He is also survived by his son-in-law Tom Ellefson. For the next 6 years, Dick served his country in WWII. Having an ensign commission in the Naval Reserve, the government gave Dick the responsibility of setting up officer training schools in various parts of the country. By the end of the war, he earned the title of Lt. Commander US Naval Reserve. After the war and for the next 20 years, Dick was managing director for various trade and industrial associations. He formed RG Breeden & Associates Inc. in Glenview, IL in 1951. While yearning to be out in the country, Dick, Marge and their children planted an apple orchard on 75 acres in Wauconda, IL. This hobby grew into a popular Chicagoland business called Wauconda Orchards, and it lasted for 50 years until 2001. Dick and his wife spent their retirement years between Arlington Heights and Bonita Springs, FL. He developed quite a talent in oil painting, stained glass, ceramics, and furniture making. He happily shared his talent with gifts he made for family and friends. Dick never met a stranger. He loved God and his country, and in return was loved by everyone who knew him. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret in 2015, 3 sons-in-law, Larry Black, Jon Wentzel, and Bill Martin. He is survived by his 5 children,12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be sent to Boy Scouts USA, Arlington Heights Center for Scouting, 617 E. Golf Road, Suite 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60005, ph. 847-824-6880 (pathwaytoadventure.org). Funeral services will be delayed until further notice. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020