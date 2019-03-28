WHEELING - Dick Larson was born on February 11, 1942 in Helena, Montana to Robert and Eva (nee Kelly) Larson. He died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dick will be missed by many especially his loving wife of 55 years Cea (nee Tongson); his children Sheri (Tim) O'Reilly, Keith (Sandra) Larson; his grandchildren Brendan and Natalie O'Reilly, Evan and Alex Larson; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bobby Schultejann. Dick's full life included countless friends, passion for golf, Chicago sports (especially the Cubs), fishing and pickleball. His devotion to family was always his focus. He was a teacher of all things and his method was simple, he taught by example. He remained strong in body, faith and commitment until the end. Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's name may be given to St. Mary Parish. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary