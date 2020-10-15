Richard George Busser, 60, a longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away October 12, 2020. Rich proudly served as a Special Agent for the F.A.A. Rich was the beloved husband of Joyce nee Glash for 37 years; loving father of Dr. Jennifer J. (Benjamin Redding) Busser and Richard J. Busser; cherished son of Judy and the late Charles Busser; dear brother of Kimberly (Michael) Meier and Renee (David) Miller; he also leaves behind his loving nieces and nephew. Visitation Sunday, October 18 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel service Monday, October 19 at 10 a.m. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. For info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
